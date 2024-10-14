On October 7th in the suburbs of Chicago, a fire broke out within a home at the Airway Mobile Home Community. An 8-year-old boy was saved by two Domino’s employees, as they helped to pull him out of the trailer.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the fire occurred around 1:15 a.m. at a mobile home in Oak Lawn, Illinois. The home belonged to a man and his two sons, a 12-year-old and an 8-year-old. The father and 12-year-old son were able to escape but struggled to pull the 8-year-old boy out. That’s when the Domino’s employees stepped in.

Naser Khanfar, one of the Domino’s delivery drivers, said, “We saw the trailer on fire and the father and his son were trying to get another son out through the trailer. The father and I broke the windows to help take the boy outside.”

The Tribune reports that Khanfar and his coworker, Sara Jones, “were closing up the store when they spotted flames rising from a trailer across the street.” After Khanfar and Jones arrived at the scene, they were able to assist the father in getting his son out.

8-Year-Old Boy Saved From House Fire by Domino’s Delivery Driver

The man and his two sons were then brought to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Fire Chief Mike McMillin said that they all “suffered varying degrees of smoke inhalation”. The father also reportedly had “superficial burns on his neck and shoulders”.

McMillin said, “We don’t know if that was from trying to go back inside to try to save the other boy, or if he suffered that during his escape from the fire.”

Chief McMillin also commended the Domino’s employees by saying, “It’s good that people are willing to get involved and help.”

As of now, McMillin has stated the cause of the fire is still undetermined.