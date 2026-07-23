Fight Breaks out at Beloved 2000s Pop Star’s Concert

When Hilary Duff said “take a crazy chance,” she likely didn’t mean to throw punches at her concert.

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Footage from the pop singer’s concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on July 9 has gone viral on X after two fans seemed to get into a physical altercation.

In the clip, a person wearing a sparkly crop top appears to be getting their hair pulled by another person in a black hoodie. A member of the security team gets in between the two in an attempt to break up the fight.

The brawl did not happen in isolation. There are people around trying to stop the two people, assisting the security guard in their attempt.

Duff is not on stage during the fight. But members of her band are, which shows that the concert was actively happening at the time.

Cat brawl last night at the Kia Forum for the Hilary Duff Lucky Me Tour, in Los Angeles #hilaryduff #luckymetour 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/i97ffp4eVD — JML (@supjoshie) July 10, 2026

“Wait what happened 😭 the girl in the sparkly fit was in front of my in the bar line and she was so sweet,” someone commented on the post.

“No idea! But it happened in between songs, and at the beginning of Play With Fire one girl slapped a guy before it ended 😭,” the person who filmed and posted the video replied.

Many people had a lot of things to say about what took place.

One person asked “who tf beefing at a Hilary Duff show?”

“This is not what dreams are made of,” another person wrote.

“In front of Hillary Duff??? Have some respect omg.”

Someone else commented “at what point during a @HilaryDuff concert does your mind even go to violence. The show is so light, fluffy, nostalgic & fun.”

It is unclear if Duff was alerted to what happened during her concert. If she was, she didn’t address it in her Instagram post celebrating the show.

Though she didn’t mention it, a commenter wrote “best night ever aside from being hit across the face in the front row by one of the girls that got in the fight.”