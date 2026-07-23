R&B Singer Diagnosed With Leukemia

R&B singer Nivea recently announced she was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year.

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During her recent appearance on Cadillac Chronicles, Nivea opened up about her health woes.

“Well, first of all, I was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year,” she revealed. “And I’m so grateful to God. I’ve been going through treatment, and everything is going great so far. And I expect it to continue. Amen, amen, amen.”

The “Laundromat” hitmaker said she remains optimistic about the diagnosis, stating she was “very grateful for life.”

“It’s so cliché to say you don’t know the time nor the hour, but it’s true,” she said. “And it just helped me put a lot of things in perspective, and I live in gratitude, like, religiously, and I’m just grateful for everything.”

Although she didn’t disclose which type of leukemia she was diagnosed with, Nivea said, “I’m doing things I wanna do. I’m definitely back into my music, and I’m going to school for audio engineering.”

She then shared, “I’ve always wanted to learn how to engineer, and mixing engineering in particular.”

The singer added that she was doing “all the things” she is setting her mind to. Among those are loving her children and “just being grateful and taking every opportunity that comes my way.”

Nivea Thanks Fans For Their Support

In the comment section of a Cadillac Chronicles’ Instagram post about her appearance, Nivea thanked fans for their support.

“Oh my Lamb thank yall SO much for all the love wow!!!” she commented.

Fans then responded by sending positive vibes her way.

“Oh, Nivea!! You’re so loved! You got the talent!” one fan wrote. “But… it’s also your personality most us don’t know you but you just come off as so relatable, likable, a Girls Girl!”

Another fan declared, “You were the soundtrack of my life for many years! Thank you for sharing your beautiful voice with us!”

Meanwhile, a fellow admirer noted, “Thank you for never losing your spark ! Idk what I was more excited for the hair or the songs but they feeling was great.”