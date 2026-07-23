Why Savannah Guthrie Is Temporarily Stepping Away From ‘Today’

Savannah Guthrie recently revealed why she is taking a break from the Today show.

Videos by Suggest

During the July 16 episode of Today, the 54-year-old shared that she’ll be stepping away for a few weeks to work on a new project.

“We’re about to do it. Guys, I’m headed over to shoot Wordle over the next few weeks,” Guthrie explained. She’ll be hosting the upcoming game show, which is produced by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

“We’re going to shoot the whole season, and we’re super excited,” Guthrie continued. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it. It’ll probably air, I think, in the new year.”

It seems Guthrie’s colleagues are just as excited as she was about the project. Carson Daly gushed that he “can’t wait,” while Sheinelle Jones got a little nostalgic, calling it “full circle” and reminiscing about “when Wordle hit the Today show, and we became obsessed.” Craig Melvin, ever the voice of reason, reminded everyone of the bittersweet reality: “We’re going to lose you for a minute, though.”

Today confirmed on Instagram that Guthrie will be taking “a few weeks” off to film the game show. Meanwhile, the comments section was filled with words from supportive fans.

“I love playing Wordle! Count me in as a watcher,” one onlooker wrote. “Congratulations, I hope you have a fun time making this show,” a second fan added.

“Can’t wait. I play every day,” another fan chimed in. “Love you, Savannah❤️” yet another onlooker wrote.

Wordle is set to drop next year on NBC.