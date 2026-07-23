denise-richards-could-be-found-in-contempt-of-court

Denise Richards’ estranged second husband says she’s not paying up… and now he reportedly wants her held in contempt of court.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Dirty Hands actor Aaron Phypers, 53, has filed to have Richards held in contempt. He claims she has failed to pay the $5K in monthly temporary spousal support she owes him, as well as a previously ordered $30K payment to his attorneys.

Since March, Phypers claims the 55-year-old mom of three has only made partial payments, leaving a total balance of $41,500, with $13,500 owed to him and $28,000 to his attorneys. In his filing, Phypers argues that Richards earns enough to cover the support payments but has simply chosen not to pay.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards in 2025. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

At one point in the divorce, Phypers claimed Richards, who rose to fame in Wild Things and has graced The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2019, was raking in over $250K a month between her OnlyFans account and reality TV appearances. He claims the checks weren’t making their way to him.

Phypers filed for divorce in July 2025, seeking spousal support. Richards, who was previously married to Charlie Sheen, responded by requesting a restraining order, citing alleged abuse by Phypers.

“[Phypers] would often threaten to throw me through the window and off balconies [of hotels],” Richards explained while on the stand back in Sept. 2025. “He’s almost killed me so many damn times.”

Phypers denied the claims.

While Richards was ultimately granted a restraining order, the divorce proceedings are still ongoing.

A hearing has been scheduled for September 14 to resolve the matter.