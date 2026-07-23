Husband Reportedly Kills ‘Gone Girls’ Crew Member in Murder-Suicide

Mary Kate Golding, a set designer known for her work on Gone Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has passed away after her husband fatally stabbed her in an alleged murder-suicide.

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According to PEOPLE, the tragic incident occurred shortly after midnight on July 21. NYPD officers were called to the couple’s Astoria, Queens residence, where they discovered Golding with a stab wound to her back. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement received a call hours later for an “unconscious person” in the area of Astoria Park South and Shore Boulevard. The person was described as a man “approximately 30 to 35 years of age unconscious and unresponsive inside the park. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Joseph Azzaretto, Golding’s husband.

More Disturbing Information Surfaces About the Tragedy

Meanwhile, the New York Post has revealed more disturbing details about the tragedy.

The media outlet reported that Azzaretto was discovered hanging from a tree inside Astoria Park, which was near his and Golding’s home.

The couple’s 11-month-old baby, Nolan, was left alone with his mother after she was stabbed in the back. The knife was still in her back.

A friend of Golding’s took the child after Azzaretto allegedly called her and confessed to killing the set designer.

“When her friend came and found the body, she was screaming,” a neighbor of Golding and Azzaretto said. “She took the baby and walked out [of the room where Golding was].”

Other sources told the media outlet that the couple had gotten into an argument hours before the stabbing. Along with Golding’s friend, Azzaretto also confessed during a phone call to a family member.

The murder-suicide occurred years after Azzaretto’s brother was accused of fatally stabbing their father in their Monroe County home. He pleaded guilty to murder in the third degree and voluntary manslaughter.

Another neighbor of the couple said they avoided Azzaretto because he had a reputation for being “crazy.”

“He was an angry person,” the neighbor said. “I decided to avoid him. I didn’t even look at his text messages.”

An auto body shop worker whom Azzaretto went to recalled him physically fighting repo men over his vehicle.

“We told him that they called us and they’re going to come repo the car, and he went inside and started fighting with them,” the auto body shop worker said. “He was mentally disturbed. We knew that since he got here.”