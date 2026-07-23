Dakota Mortensen Is Dating ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Guest Star Amidst Custody Battle With Taylor Frankie Paul

Despite his legal woes with Taylor Frankie Paul, Dakota Mortensen is keeping up with his dating life. The reality TV star is now dating Secret Lives of Mormon Wives guest star Shinia Powell.

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A source close to the situation told PEOPLE that Mortensen and Powell have struck up a relationship. Mortensen admitted to hooking up with Powell to Paul right before she left to film her season of The Bachelorette.

“Shinia has been a steady source of support for Dakota through some incredibly difficult times,” the source said. “Especially when he did not have immediate family nearby. Their close friendship has naturally grown into something more, and they are enjoying their time together while thoughtfully navigating what that means for them and their children.”

However, the couple is looking to keep their relationship away from the public. “They respectfully ask that people remain mindful of their privacy and feelings as they work as a team to move forward in a healthy way within an already tumultuous environment.”

Mortensen and Paul Have Been Locked Into a Custody Battle Since March

Although his relationship with Powell is seemingly going well, Mortensen is focusing on his custody battle with Paul.

The exes have been locked into the legal matter since a video of their 2023 fight surfaced in March. In a recent development, Utah’s Division of Child and Family Services asked the court to find Paul’s children, whom she shares with Mortensen and her ex-husband, Tate Paul, to be considered “abused, neglected, or dependent.”

DCFS has also requested protective supervision and the appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent the children.

Paul spoke out against the claims. “I can confidently say you were to put any of my children up on a stand, they’re choosing mom and mom’s house every time,” she said. “And I say that with full confidence because I love my children. They know that I love them.”

In a joint statement by their mutual lawyer, Chad Stattuck, Mortensen and Tate stated they were “deeply concerned” about Paul’s comments about the situation. They believed she was minimizing the gravity of DCFS’s filing.

“Tate and Dakota remain focused on protecting the children,” the statement reads. “Giving them the time and space they need to heal, supporting meaningful accountability, and using what their families have experienced to help improve coordination between these systems in the future.”