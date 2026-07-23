‘American Pickers’ Star’s Dog Dies in ‘Tragic Accident’ That He Feels ‘Very Much Responsible For’

An American Pickers star took to social media to share that his dog died in a “tragic accident” that he feels ‘very much responsible for.”

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On July 22, Mike Wolfe took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of Francie Joe’s passing, his beloved four-legged co-pilot and road trip companion. The 61-year-old American Pickers star called it a “tragic accident” and paid tribute with a collection of photos capturing the pup’s life on the road.

“In a tragic accident, one I feel very much responsible for, I lost my Francie Joe,” Wolfe wrote alongside the sweet snaps. “My heart is shattered in a thousand pieces. I never got to say goodbye or comfort her when she needed me most.”

“She listened to me when she knew I was wrong,” Wolfe added. “[Francie Joe] had patience for me when I didn’t deserve it; She didn’t just love me for who I was in the moment; She could see all of my pain and joy from my past to my present.”

Wolfe wrote that Francie Joe “came into my life when I was struggling,” and that together they “traveled and explored this beautiful country of ours.” He fondly recalled the pup’s “big brown eyes” that spread “so much joy” to all those around her.

“She was family, she was everything I ever dreamed of in a dog. And now she’s gone, pulled from this world too soon. For days now I’ve tried to make sense of it all. I’ve realized that I can’t; all I can do is remember what she taught me and live my life the way she would be proud of me,” Wolfe concluded.

Wolfe did not share any further details about Francie Joe’s passing or why he felt responsible for her death.

‘American Pickers’ Fans Rally Behind Mike Wolfe in the Wake of His Dog’s Passing

Regardless, Wolfe’s post was filled with words of support in the comments section.

“Omg, man. I’m so sorry. 🙏. I can’t even wrap my head around losing our best friends. They’re the best things we ever find in this world,” one top comment read.

“Sending love and the hope for moments of peace, and in time, the ability to celebrate the life and love you shared together. I believe if they could speak, they would want us, even after life, to know the love they feel for you, and would want you to find comfort in knowing it,” another thoughtful fan wrote.

“I’m heartbroken for you but so glad you two had each other,” a third fan offered.

Indeed, Francie Joe may have left us too soon. However, her paw prints on Mike’s heart (and on the open road) will last forever.