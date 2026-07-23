Musician Dies ‘After a Hard Fought Battle With Cancer’: RIP to Andy Bickers

Andy Bickers, the saxophonist who shaped the iconic live sound of Australian pub rock legends Cold Chisel for more than thirty years, has died after a battle with cancer.

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The band confirmed his passing on July 10 via a social media statement. “Our much-loved sax player of more than 30 years, Andy Bickers, passed away this morning after a hard-fought battle with cancer,” the group wrote alongside several candid photos featuring Bickers.

“Andy was our brother: an incredible musician and a great person to be out on the road or out on the town with,” the band continued. “His valuable contribution onstage to songs like ‘Rising Sun’, ‘Saturday Night’ and ‘My Baby’ will be sorely missed.’

“Our hearts break for his wife Lisa and his son Rudy,” the band concluded.

Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes also paid tribute to Bickers in a Facebook post.

“Andy also toured many times with me, playing soul and rock shows. We were friends not only because he was a great player, but he was funny, intelligent, and most importantly, he was a good man,” Barnes wrote in part.

“Lots of love to Lisa and Rudy. You will be sadly missed, Andy,” he concluded.

Andy Bickers Also Worked With Midnight Oil, Silverchair, and The Eagles

Originally from Wellington, New Zealand, Bickers cut his teeth on the local rock scene throughout the 1980s before making the move to Australia. Settling first in Melbourne and then Sydney, his skillful tenor and baritone playing soon established him as one of the most in-demand session and touring musicians in the country. His connection with Jimmy Barnes’ touring band opened the door to bigger opportunities, and by the early 2000s he had cemented his place as a mainstay in Cold Chisel’s live lineup.

Beyond Cold Chisel, Bickers boasted an impressive musical résumé. He toured with the likes of Midnight Oil, Silverchair, and the Eagles, and collaborated with artists including You Am I, the Hoodoo Gurus, and the Presets.

Formed in Adelaide in 1973, Cold Chisel are one of Australia’s most iconic bands, with multiple No. 1 ARIA albums. Bickers’ saxophone was a staple of their live shows, making him one of Australian rock’s most quietly indispensable figures.

Bickers was 56.