‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Star Mia Sara Resurfaces for 1st Red Carpet Appearance in 15 Years

Mia Sara, beloved by ’80s kids for her role as Sloane, Matthew Broderick’s on-screen girlfriend in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, made a stunning return to the red carpet after 15 years away.

The 57-year-old attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Life of Chuck and posed for photos on Monday, June 2.

Based on Stephen King’s novella, director Mike Flanagan’s movie follows the life of Krantz, an ordinary accountant, told in three acts presented in reverse chronological order. The film releases in select theaters on June 6, with a nationwide release on June 13.

The cast includes Sara, Tom Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay, Mark Hamill, Benjamin Pajak, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Karen Gillan.

At the premiere, Sara wore a simple black skirt and top paired with statement jewelry. She posed with Hiddleston and other costars, including Mark Hamill and Matthew Lillard.

Mia Sara at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Life of Chuck.’ (Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

NEON, the studio behind The Life of Chuck, teased Sara’s red carpet return on social media.

“Life moves pretty fast…from FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF to THE LIFE OF CHUCK, star Mia Sara makes a return to the red carpet after a 15-year hiatus,” NEON wrote on X.

Of course, nostalgic fans loved to see the quintessential 80s teen girlfriend’s return.

“My original crush,” one fan gushed on X, adding: “still gorgeous.”

“Damn she looks good as hell,” a second fan agreed.

“So good to see her! We missed you, Mia!” a third fan chimed in.

A Netflix Horror Series Lured Mia Sara Back to Acting

Sara, once a soap star turned ’80s actress, starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1985 fantasy film Legend and led the 1987 miniseries Queenie. Since then, she has largely stepped away from the spotlight. Sara last appeared on the big screen in 2011 as Princess Langwidere in Dorothy and the Witches of Oz.

However, it took a horror TV series to lure the actress out of semi-retirement.

Sara recently told PEOPLE that Flanagan’s 2021 Netflix limited series Midnight Mass was “one of my favorite things I’ve ever seen.”

Sara mentioned that Flanagan’s wife, Kate Siegel, who appeared in The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, met her socially some time ago and asked, ‘’Well, don’t you ever really want to work again?'”

She said she told the actress she was unsure, and Siegel replied, ‘Well, what if I offered you something?'”

“I said, ‘Well, okay, if you offer me something, I’ll do it.'”

In The Life of Chuck, Sara plays Chuck’s grandmother, portrayed at different ages by Tremblay, Pajak, and Hiddleston.

The Life of Chuck debuted in limited theaters on Friday and opens nationwide on June 13.