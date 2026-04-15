fbi-now-investigating-shooting-of-migos-rapper-offset

Days after famed rapper Offset was shot outside a Florida casino, the FBI announced it was stepping in to investigate the situation.

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Federal law enforcement officials announced on Tuesday that they were still searching for the suspects who were part of the “large group” who ambushed the rapper outside the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood last Monday evening. Officials believe the group’s goal was to rob the rapper.

During the ordeal, Offset was shot once in the leg right before one of the suspects attempted to remove his watch.

After injuring the Migos rapper, the suspects fled the scene in two SUVs that went in separate directions. The first vehicle headed towards Hollywood, while the second went southbound towards Miami. Local law enforcement managed to detain two suspects. However, details about the evidence that ties them to the shooting have not been revealed.

One of the two people who were detained by law enforcement over the shooting was Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt.

The fellow rapper was arrested for being involved in an altercation before Offset’s shooting. The Seminole Police Department stated he was charged with disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Lil Tjay’s attorney, Dawn M. Florio, stated that he did not have a gun nor was he charged with any weapons or gun-related crimes. He was released after posting bond.

“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false,” she stated on Instagram. “We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

Offset Breaks Silence Over Shooting

Following the ordeal, Offset’s rep revealed that he had been released from the hospital and was up and walking.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him,” the rep stated.

Offset also took to Instagram to thank his supporters.

“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good,” he shared. “But I’m planning to be better!”

Offset further shared that he’s “realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses.”

“Life’s a gamble, and I’m still playing to win,” he added.

Although he was hospitalized following the incident, Offset has returned to the stage. He performed at a music festival at the University of Arkansas over the weekend.