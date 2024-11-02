FBI Raids South Carolina Pastor’s Home Months After Wife’s Mysterious Death

The FBI has raided the South Carolina home of pastor John-Paul Miller, whose wife, Mica, took her own life in April.

Miller’s attorney, Russell Long, confirmed the existence of the search warrant to The Post and Courier, a Myrtle Beach outlet. When asked by the newspaper about the focus of the authorities’ search, Long described it as a “fishing” expedition.

Miller’s residence was the focus of a court-authorized search on November 1, as confirmed by Kevin Wheeler, spokesperson for the Columbia FBI office. He refrained from commenting on the search’s purpose or whether any items were seized from the home.

The besieged pastor was away from home during the search.

“There was no affidavit attached to the search warrant,” Long added. “Therefore, I have no idea what it’s in relation to.”

Lingering Questions Surround the South Carolina Pastor in the Wake of His Wife’s Death

Mica Miller, 30, was discovered dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at Lumber River State Park in North Carolina on April 27. Witnesses reported hearing her cry for several minutes prior to the tragic event.

Her death has raised suspicions about her husband, a pastor at Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach. Just days before her passing, Mica served John-Paul with divorce papers.

Despite the Robeson County medical examiner ruling Mica’s death a suicide, her family is urging law enforcement to thoroughly investigate her passing due to allegations of abuse by John-Paul, 45.

In the months leading up to her death, Mica had reportedly reached out to the police multiple times, making several serious allegations against her husband. She accused him of slashing her tires, placing a tracking device on her car, and hospitalizing her against her will. Additionally, she claimed he had “groomed” her when she was just 10 years old and he was an adult.

The couple had been married since 2017.

Meanwhile, John-Paul Miller has firmly rejected any allegations of grooming and abuse. He also pointed out that he was hundreds of miles away on the day she took her own life.

To date, he has not faced any accusations or charges from the authorities.