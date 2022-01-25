Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies Might Be Gone This Year

Girl Scout Cookie Season is fast approaching. But an announcement from GS HQ suggests it might be over before we know it.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s cookie season.

Scouts Struggle Through Pandemic

Add Girl Scout cookies to the list of things disaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Scouts reported far lower sales than usual. This year, COVID continues to wreak havoc on GS via supply chain and labor shortages.

The Washington Post reported that GS blamed its lack of inventory on “extremely high demand and COVID-related labor shortages.”

The Girl Scouts utilize two commercial baking companies. Little Brownie Bakers is in Louisville, Kentucky, and ABC Bakers is out of Richmond, Virginia.

“Little Brownie Bakers is working diligently to address the impact that the labor shortage has had,” the statement read. “GSUSA is working with both cookie companies to try to provide a solution before the end of the cookie season.”

The problem is bigger than us not getting our cookies, too. Cookie sales directly fund troops’ activities, programs, and more. When cookie sales falter, so does the Scouts’ funding.

A year without Samoas is a sad one indeed–for multiple reasons–but luckily, not all cookies are at critical supply levels.

Some Cookies Are Safer Than Others

According to GSUSA, these COVID-related shortages only affect one of 11 Girl Scout cookie flavors. Additionally, the East coast will notice the deficit more than other areas.

While the GS said it could fulfill all orders placed with individual scouts, they won’t have enough boxes to fulfill extra orders at local booths. (That means you should start asking your family and coworkers if their kids are selling cookies now.)

The labor and supply shortages won’t affect crowd favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils. Newer flavors like Toffee-tastic and S’mores are also safe.

This year’s critical cookie is the Scouts’ newest flavor, Adventureful. The latest addition to the cookie catalogue is an indulgent cookie-brownie hybrid. It’s topped with caramel-flavored creme with a hint of sea salt (drool).

It combines all the best parts of old favorites. The Adventureful has the chocolate crisp of a Thin Mint, Samoa’s caramel-y sweetness, and the salt of a Do-Si-Do.

This cookie is all of your favorite flavors rolled into one, and it’s going to be in short supply and in high demand. Don’t wait to grab a box (or three), or else you’ll be stuck waiting a long, Adventure-less year until 2023.

