TV Meteorologist Peter Coade Dead at 82

Peter Coade, a beloved Canadian meteorologist who brought comfort and reliability to generations through television and radio for over fifty years, has died.

The 82-year-old, who had been battling dementia, passed away on Saturday. He had been hospitalized at the Hants Community Hospital since November, his son told CBC News.

“It’s one of the most important elements we live by,” he said when retiring back in 2016. ‘It dictates our food supply, it dictates how we live, how we work,” he added.

According to the CBC, he held the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a weather forecaster at the time of his retirement. However, this record has since been broken.

Coade’s path to weather forecasting had an unexpected start. During Grade 11 at St. Patrick’s High School in Halifax, the principal visited his class to discuss job-shadowing opportunities at the CBC. When roles like camera operator and television presenter were mentioned, several students eagerly raised their hands. But when the role of meteorologist came up, not a single hand went up—until Coade saw his chance.

“I was smart enough to think that this sounds like a day out of school,” recalled Coade. He spent an entire day shadowing CBC meteorologist Rube Hornstein, gaining firsthand insight into the world of weather forecasting.

Peter Coade Had a Special Relationship with United States Air Force Personnel

In the late 1960s, Coade built his career in radio and television, becoming a familiar face in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Each evening, he delivered the weather forecast on CBC Television to an audience largely composed of United States Air Force personnel and their families stationed in Labrador during the Cold War. His work reflected the unique intersection of local broadcasting and global military presence during that era.

Good bye Peter Coade (1942-May 3rd 2025)

The Weather will never be same……he always gave us sunny weekends …

📺 😢 ⛈️ ☀️ 💨 #RIPPeterCoade pic.twitter.com/V2fD7kxk7t — Erico – ☀️🌊🦩🌴 (@EricoTheriault) May 3, 2025

He went on to work at Toronto’s CFRB radio station and served as the meteorologist for the Canadian International Air Show for several years. In March 1990, Coade joined ATV and ASN, where he built his career before returning to CBC in 2007.

In retirement, Coade cherished his time with his son, daughter, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.