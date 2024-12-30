‘Father of the Bride’ Director Charles Shyer Dead at 83

Hollywood director and screenwriter Charles Shyer has passed away at the age of 83.

News of Shyer’s death came when his daughter, Hallie Meyers-Shyer, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, Dec. 27th.

Meyers-Shyer, who is also a writer and director, told the outlet that her dad died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after dealing with a “brief illness.” No further details about the cause of death has been revealed.

Meyers-Shyer also posted a tribute to her father on Instagram with the caption, “1941-2024 🤍 A complete original.”

Shyer’s career started when he began writing for sitcoms such as The Odd Couple and The Partridge Family. At the time, Shyer had teamed up with another writer, Alan Mandel, which eventually led them into the movie business. Their first big hit was Smokey and the Bandit in 1977.

Photo via Nancy Meyers Instagram

The late director’s career really took off after he started writing with his ex-wife, Nancy Meyers. Shyer, Meyers, and Harvey Miller earned an Oscar nomination for their screenplay for the 1980 film Private Benjamin.

Shyer and Meyers: The Dynamic Duo

The pair continued working together for nearly two decades, bringing them a great amount of success. In addition to Private Benjamin, the duo also worked on Irreconcilable Differences, Baby Boom, and Father of the Bride.

The latter film, a remake of the 1950 movie starring Elizabeth Taylor, was their most successful work. The 1991 movie had an all star cast, including Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Kieran Culkin.

Some of Shyer’s other notable credits included The Parent Trap, The Affair of the Necklace, and Alfie.

The Meyers-Shyer family released a statement to Deadline following the news of Shyer’s passing.

“It’s with an indescribably heavy heart that we share the news of our beloved father Charles Shyer’s passing,” they said. “His loss leaves an unfillable hole in our lives, but his legacy lives on through his children and the five decades of wonderful work he’s left behind. We honor the extraordinary life he led and know there will never be another quite like him.”

Shyer’s is survived by his children, Hallie Meyers-Shyer and Annie Meyers-Shyer, as well as twins Jacob and Sophia from his third marriage to Deborah Lynn Shyer.