NYC Mass Shooter Kills 4, Allegedly Blames NFL In Bizarre Note

Shane Tamura, the 27-year-old gunman who killed an NYPD officer and three other people in a Midtown skyscraper in New York City, carried a note in his pocket. In it, he blames the NFL for giving him CTE, a brain injury caused by head trauma, despite his never playing in the league.

As reported by the New York Post, Tamura, who has a history of mental illness, opened fire inside the 345 Park Avenue skyscraper’s lobby, fatally shooting NYPD officer Didarum Islam, 36. He then fatally shot a woman, Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, who was hiding behind a pillar.

Tamura also shot an additional man in the lobby, an NFL employee, who survived.

As he walked to an elevator bank, Tamura shot dead a security guard who was crouching at his desk. After not shooting a woman who walked out of an elevator, he headed up to the 33rd floor, believing he was headed to the NFL’s offices on levels five through eight.

However, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Tamura “went up the wrong elevator banks.” As a result, he arrived at the offices of Rudin Properties, the building owner. There, he opened fire as he walked, killing one man.

Finally, after walking down a hallway, Shane Tamura fatally shot himself in the chest, taking his own life.

Shooter Blamed NFL For CTE

After taking his own life, authorities found a note in his possession. In it, Tamura allegedly cites the NFL and blames football for his mental struggles. He attributed blame to the National Football League for his chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

This brain disease, according to Mayo Clinic, is likely caused by repeated head injuries. It causes the death of nerve cells in the brain. While rare, CTE is often linked to contact sports or military combat, where head injuries are more likely to take place.

Tamura has reportedly never played for the NFL. Furthermore, he has never played professional football, but he did play high school football in California, as per NBC News.

“You can’t go against the NFL, they’ll squash you,” the note allegedly read.

Tamura asked for his brain to be studied following his massacre.

“Please study brain for CTE. I’m sorry. The league knowingly concealed the dangers to our brains to maximize profits,” Temura wrote. “They failed us.”

In the three-page note, Temura also allegedly cited Terry Long, the former Pittsburgh Steelers player who was diagnosed with CTE after he took his own life by consuming a full gallon of antifreeze.

According to Mayor Eric Adams, police are still investigating the incident, specifically the “suicide note.”

“We’re still going through the suicide note to zero in on the exact reason,” Adams told Fox 5. “At this time, it appears as though something that is attached to his belief he experienced CTE from playing in the NFL.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.