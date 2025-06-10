At Least 11 People Dead Following Mass Shooting At School

11 people, some students, have died after a mass shooting at a school in Austria, PEOPLE reported. At least one adult and multiple students were killed during the attack on Tuesday, June 10.

Videos by Suggest

Death Toll Rises To 11 From Mass School Shooting In Austria

The horrifying tragedy occurred around 10 AM local time at the BORG Dreischützengasse in the city of Graz. According to CBC, the 21-year-old shooter was among the 11 dead, by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police found him in the bathroom after the deadly attack. The outlet also managed to obtain video footage of the terrifying ordeal. It showed students gathering by the window as gunshots rang out in the background.

The BBC most recently confirmed that the death toll rose to 11 after they suspected 10 had died. Among the other 10 the shooter killed, one was an adult, the others were all students. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner revealed that six victims were female and three were male.

Other than the deaths, at least 12 other people sustained injuries. With all the injured victims attempting to recover in the hospital, the death toll may rise. This mass shooting in Graz may now be the deadliest in post-war Austrian history.

This devastating shooting has shaken the nation of Austria. So much so that the government announced it would take three days for national mourning.

“The rampage at a school in Graz is a national tragedy that has deeply shaken our entire country,” said Chancellor Christian Stocker in a statement. “There are no words for the pain and grief that we all — all of Austria — are feeling right now.”

After 90 minutes since the first emergency call, the police confirmed they had secured the school. This was around 11:30 AM when the police made a social media statement. They also revealed that they took everyone at the school to a safe meeting point.

According to local broadcaster ORF, they believed the shooter to have been a former student at the school. It also mentioned that the authorities deployed multiple Interior Ministry helicopters. This was in addition to special police units.