Father Killed Pregnant Wife And Stabbed Daughters After Finding Out 3rd Baby’s Gender, “He Wanted A Boy”

A 33-year-old New York father, Drew Garnier, will spend 30 years behind bars after killing his pregnant wife and stabbing his two daughters, ages 6 and 9, back in September 2024. In an emotional impact statement, Garnier’s father-in-law stated that Garnier killed his daughter because “he wanted a boy.”

According to a 2024 New York State Police press release, the incident took place on September 4, 2024. At around 11:29 p.m., police officers responded to a Houck Road residence, located in Masonville. They had received a report of a domestic dispute.

Upon entering the residence, officers found that Samantha Garnier, who was five months pregnant at the time, had been stabbed by Drew. At the same time, two girls, ages 6 and 9, had also been stabbed during the same attack. Both children were transported to local hospitals to receive treatment and managed to survive the incident.

Unfortunately, after being rendered aid by troopers and deputies and being airlifted to Wilson Medical Center, Samantha Garnier and her unborn child died.

According to Press Connects, police arrested Drew Garnier and charged him with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. However, months later, in March 2025, Garnier pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and two counts of first-degree assault.

Two months later, on May 15, during Drew’s sentencing hearing, Samantha’s father delivered a powerful victim impact statement. As per WBNG, the father stated that he believed that Garnier had killed his daughter after he found that he was having a third girl.

“He wanted a boy,” said the grieving father.

Samantha’s father added that the girls have been left traumatized by the violent events of September 2024. However, he also said that he had adopted them. He said, “I am their father now; I will protect them.”

Sentenced

Judge Hubbard sentenced Drew Garnier to 30 years in prison, followed by 15 years of probation. While he denied Garnier’s request for contact with the children if they wished it, Hubbard permitted a potential future amendment should the girls deem it appropriate. Garnier then refused to sign complete stay-away orders that expired in 2056.

District Attorney Shawn J. Smith stated in court that he didn’t believe that the plea deal was ideal. However, it was reached, according to him, to prevent the girls from experiencing a traumatic and lengthy trial.

“We were able to secure this conviction without forcing two young children to testify about the horrific things they witnessed,” Smith said.