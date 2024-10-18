Father Arrested for Allegedly Killing Teen Daughter’s 67-Year-Old Stalker

An Arkansas father was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man he believed was stalking his daughter.

Videos by Suggest

On October 8th, Aaron Spencer, 36, reported his 14-year-old daughter missing, prompting deputies from the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office to be dispatched to his residence.

However, before their arrival, Spencer discovered his daughter in a vehicle with 67-year-old Michael Fosler. The ensuing confrontation turned fatal, per the sheriff.

Aaron Spencer was booked into the Lonoke County Detention Center but was released on bail the next day. (Image via Lonoke County Detention Center)

This was not the family’s first encounter with Fosler, despite a “no contact order,” as noted by Heather Spencer, Aaron Spencer’s wife. The teen’s mother claimed in a Facebook post per The New York Post that the older man had stalked and raped their child over the summer, expressing fear he might kill her if given the chance.

In July, Folser was arrested for internet stalking of a child and sexual assault by a different law enforcement agency. He was subsequently released on bond, as stated by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley in an interview with USA Today.

Neither parent knew that Fosler had reestablished contact with their daughter. When the girl’s father discovered the alleged predator with her, a heated confrontation erupted between the two men, culminating in Aaron Spencer allegedly shooting and killing Fosler, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputies responding to the original call arrested Aaron Spencer on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Lonoke County Detention Center. However, he was released on bail the next day.

Authorities Insist the Charges Against the Father Arrested for Allegedly Killing Daughter’s Stalker Aren’t Official

Meanwhile, Sheriff Staley stated that the charge is not yet official, leaving the decision to prosecute the involved father in the hands of the local district attorney.

Deputies are actively investigating the events leading up to the shooting. According to Staley, the purpose of this “fact-finding” effort is to establish any solid justification for the homicide.

In the meantime, Heather Spencer has established her Venmo and CashApp accounts to cover her husband’s legal defense fees.

She initially launched a GoFundMe campaign. However, it was subsequently removed because the website’s terms of service prohibit fundraising for the legal defense of individuals charged with violent crimes.

“My husband is a hero,” Heather Spencer insisted on Facebook per The Post. “We are so thankful to have him home with us for now. We want to do everything possible to ensure he can continue to be here to protect us.”