Fat Joe ‘Tried To Pull Off A Miracle’ For Will Smith To Perform At The BET Hip Hop Awards

Fat Joe talks about his unsuccessful attempt to get Will Smith to perform at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

‘All The Way Up’ rapper, Fat Joe has opened up regarding his failed attempt at getting Will Smith to perform at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Joe is returning as a host and executive producer for the event that is set to air tonight, October 10th.

Who could possibly forget the chart-topping hits like ‘Gettin’ Jiggy wit It’ and ‘Wild Wild West’ by the legendary Fresh Prince?

While Smith bid adieu to his musical endeavors to wholeheartedly pursue acting, it’s worth noting he clinched four Grammy Awards for his rap prowess. Despite this, fans have come to realize that anticipating his next album will forever be in vain.

PHOTO BY JIM STEINFELDT / MICHAEL OCHS ARCHIVE

In a PEOPLE interview, Joe admitted that his sole regret as the awards draw near was not securing Smith. This year’s show celebrates hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, and Joe knew a performance by Smith’s would be an iconic blast from the past. Now, with hours before the awards ceremony, Joe’s idea is but a missed opportunity.

Youtube

“You know who I didn’t successfully get was Will Smith,” Fat Joe said. “I was really trying to get Will Smith to come out and do ‘Summer Time.'”

Almost two years have passed since the infamous “slap heard around the world” incident, where Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. This altercation unfolded after Rock made a jest about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, just moments before Smith was announced as the recipient of the Best Actor award.

Youtube

The star of Men in Black has since issued a formal apology, but is still dealing with a 10-year ban from the Oscars . Earlier this year, he made a noteworthy return to in-person awards shows by attending the African American Film Critics Association Awards in March.

As far as why Smith turned down the opportunity, Joe claims there was a “scheduling conflict.”

“He’s filming Bad Boys,” Fat Joe announced the upcoming sequel with Martin Lawrence. “But we tried. We try to pull off a miracle if we can. We try to pull a cloud out of the sky.”

Nevertheless, Joe is excited about the impressive lineup of artists he has assembled for the awards ceremony.

Here are some artists to look forward to:

Jermaine Dupri

LL Cool J

Offset

Da Brat

Grandmaster Flash

Joe has also taken the time to shine a light on lesser known producers for the event. DJ Drama, for example, is an individual whom Joe feels never gets the proper respect and recognition.

“It’s going to be sick,” Joe says. “Overall it’s a dream come true for me. It’s the second year I’m doing the Hip Hop awards, but I always think back to being in junior high and doing the talent shows and then Apollo Theater Amateur Night and it all leads to this. And so it’s an honor for me.”

It’s too bad about Will Smith! Still, we have a strong feeling that tonight’s ceremony will be tons of fun.