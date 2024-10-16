fat-joe-admits-he-used-ozempic-for-shocking-200-pound-weight-loss-transformation

A little over a year after his noticeable weight loss transformation, rapper Fat Joe opens up about using Ozempic to shed 200 pounds.

Videos by Suggest

While promoting the 2024 BET Hip Hops Awards last week, Fat Joe spoke to Us Weekly about how he altered his lifestyle for weight loss. “We just try to eat everything with the least carbs as possible,” the rapper said. “So we try to stay away from the bread, the pasta, the rice. That’s the smartest way to eat.”

Joe continued by saying “You still gotta have cards” while emphasizing the importance of portion control. “Like this morning I ate breakfast, I had this toast. I cut the corner off, ate it, and kept it moving,” he noted. “Normally I would’ve ate [sic] the whole thing. But you know, that’s what we do. We cut carbs and try to be smarter.”

He then admitted to using diabetes medication for his weight loss journey. “Ozempic says you may only have two pieces of your favorite stuff,” he jokingly stated.

The rapper takes the medication for his diabetes but has benefited from the well-known weight loss side effects.

Fat Joe Refuses to Change His Rapper Name Following 200-Pound Weight Loss

Along with speaking about his weight loss journey, Fat Joe revealed he has no plans to change his rapper name.

He cited his wife, Lorena Cartagena, as the reason behind his decision.

“My wife would kill me. She likes me being a big boy,” Fat Joe stated.. “She hallucinates like I’m still that big boy. She loves that.”

He then talked about recent changes in his muisc career.

“We have a single out now, me, DJ Khaled, and Anitta’s called ‘Paradise,’ where we sample Stevie B ‘Spring Love,’” Joe explained. “And I had always loved that sample. … It’s doing really, really well all over radio and Spotify and all that. It’s beautiful. It’s one of those certain songs that you always love your whole life.”

Joe further spoke about working with Jelly Roll. “I love Jelly Roll. I don’t know enough about country to make a country record, but I do listen to Jelly Roll — especially when I’m flying cause he’s so God-like and so inspirational.”

He then pointed out, “I like him to get me through the turbulence. Jelly Roll, his life story, everything he’s been through is amazing.”

Joe went on to praise new up-and-coming rappers. “So when I watch him I’m like, ‘All right, he’s gonna evolve. He’s gonna step it up.’ I was there, you know?” he added. “And so the game is always evolving. … I’m always impressed by what they doing, how they think. And then, you know, I got my own signature style that I bring to the table.”