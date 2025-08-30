‘Fantastic Four’ Actor Turns Wrestler, Smashes Opponent Through Table in PPV Match

Hollywood actor Paul Walter Hauser is bringing the drama to the wrestling ring—complete with blood, tables, and some serious slamming action.

Hauser, known for playing the Mole Man in Fantastic Four: First Steps, took a break from the big screen to wrestle at Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor on Friday night in Philly. He faced off against QT Marshall, and the match didn’t disappoint.

In a clip shared by ROH, the Naked Gun actor goes all in, leaping out of the ring and hitting QT with a mid-air cannonball. Not your average day on the set…

The Richard Jewell actor, bloodied and intense, hoists QT over his shoulders, lets out a roar, and slams him through a table. Of course, the crowd absolutely ate it up.

The match also took a brutal turn when QT introduced a crate filled with barbed wire weapons, using them to rake Hauser’s face. Despite the punishment, Hauser demonstrated resilience, powering through to execute a fireman’s carry.

However, the moment was cut short when Aaron Solo stormed in with a kendo stick, relentlessly attacking Hauser. Just when it seemed no one would come to his aid, Hook arrived to even the odds. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil made a dramatic entrance, suplexing Solo through a table. He then applied Redrum, dragging Solo backstage and restoring order to the chaos.

Fans Gush Over Actor Paul Walter Hauser’s Epic Wrestling Match

That said, the bloody hijinks earned the actor his ring cred. Afterward, the villain respected Hauser for his toughness, acknowledging him as a professional wrestler.

ROH shared the complete match on YouTube.

Meanwhile, in the comments section to ROH’s YouTube post of the match, wrestling fans were singing the Kobra Kai star’s praises.

“This match was awesome. PWH! You proved it to the boys in the back! Respect,” one fan gushed. “MAJOR Props to PWH man!!!!! Hell yeah, brother! Had no idea he wrestled and I gotta say….. bravo my man!” another excited fan added.

Paul Walter Hauser at “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” premiere in July. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Another wrestling fan pointed out that QT Marshall did a great job protecting the actor while putting on a great show.

“I have to give flowers where flowers are due. Salute to QT for putting on a show and for taking care of Paul the entire match. I have never seen a wrestler with so much care. Everything QT did was extremely calculated and done so Paul didn’t get really hurt. QT is a pro in all senses of the word,” the fan wrote.