fans-slam-lebron-james-after-he-refuses-pic-with-fan-following-olympics-closing-ceremony

Team USA’s men’s basketball team won its 5th gold medal in a row on August 10. The loaded squad – led by LeBron James – defeated the hometown team, France, in the gold medal game.

James had plenty of viral moments during the Olympic games. But one moment that happened off the court also has the internet buzzing…

It’s hard to dislike someone more than LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/MlZnPkC62F — Pizza Pepe (@RealPizzaPepe) August 11, 2024

LeBron James Goes Viral for Tense Fan Interaction

After the Olympics Closing Ceremony, Team USA hit the town to celebrate their big win. James was filmed walking into a venue by fans nearby. One fan got too close to King James, with their phone in hand, prompting him to say “Stop, stop, stop… don’t do that” to the fan in an aggressive tone.

James then continued to walk towards the venue, dancing as he got closer to the door of what appeared to be a nightclub.

Some users on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to slam James for the interaction…

“LeBron James yells and points his finger at a young boy who was asking for a photo in Paris as he arrived at a restaurant to celebrate his Olympic gold medal. One of his bodyguards then pushes the boy out of his way,” one fan noted.

Others defended James, calling out the fan for getting too close without asking for permission first.

“He didn’t even wait for an answer to his question. He just tried to take a picture without permission. Sometimes fans need to remember that celebrities are people too,” another user quipped.