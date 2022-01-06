Fans Say Chrissy Teigen Looks Just Like Khloe Kardashian In This Insta Snap

Chrissy Teigen’s new “lob” haircut has her looking exactly like reality star Khloe Kardashian. Teigen has become close with the Kardashian/Jenner family over the years, even launching a home cleaning and self-care line with matriarch Kris Jenner in 2021, though that was scrapped after Teigen’s series of 2021 scandals. Is she so close with the famed family that she’s now starting to look like them?

Chrissy Teigen A Khloe Kardashian Look-A-Like

Fans were noticeably confused after Chrissy Teigen uploaded a new post to Instagram showing off her new low bob, or “lob” haircut. Not only was the hairstyle and coloring similar to Khloe Kardashian’s latest hairdo, but Teigen’s makeup also made her look like the Good American founder’s long-lost twin. Maybe that’s why Kardashian momager Kris Jenner loves Teigen so much: she looks exactly like her own blood daughters!

The Original

Almost every comment talked about how much Teigen and Kardashian favored each other, with most writing that they initially mistook Teigen for the Revenge Body star. “Wow I had to do a double-take then as I thought this was @khloekardashian!” one person said. “Thought you were Khloe Kardashian for a second,” another admitted.

Others joked about the resemblance, with one playfully commenting, “You look like the beautiful @khloekardashian” followed by four heart eye emojis. Another snarked, “​​Hey Khloe! Where is Chrissy?”

On a more serious note, some remarked that so many celebrities were starting to look the same thanks to the heavy contouring and filters that are popular among the Instagram crowd. One asked, “Is this the Khloe Kardashian filter?” while another questioned, “Why does everyone look like a Kardashian nowadays?”

The Sequel

That’s possibly in response to other famous women being compared to the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Tori Spelling has also faced accusations that she’s trying to look like the Kardashians, specifically Khloe Kardashian.

A Kardashian By Any Other Name

Clearly, the latest trend in makeup has some celebs looking more like siblings than strangers. Could it be time for a new trend to take root to add some much-needed variety? We certainly wouldn’t mind a little change, if only to spice things up, just a little bit.