Fans Have Strong Opinions To Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny’s Gucci Ad: “Publicity Stunt Of The Year”

Over the weekend, an advertisement featuring Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner for Gucci took the fashion world by storm, igniting a frenzy of love and laughter across the internet. The ad, which has been the subject of both admiration and humorous memes, has left social media buzzing with excitement.

Gucci’s press release for the campaign remained fairly cryptic, merely stating that it “explores the intimacy of traveling together.” However, the photographs themselves speak volumes about the chemistry between Bad Bunny and Jenner, hinting at a possible romantic connection that fans have been speculating about for months.

According to Gucci, the campaign aims to redefine the Jet Set glamour of the 1990s, a concept that has resonated with many fans.

The internet, being the internet, couldn’t resist the opportunity to inject humor and creativity into the campaign’s photos. Memes and playful commentary flowed freely, with internet users finding amusement in the poses and captions. Notably, a reference to an earlier social media post where Bad Bunny seemingly warned Kendall Jenner about mosquitoes has now transformed into “Mami, be careful… the luggage” and even “Mami, be careful… the flight.”

As with any collaboration involving Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner, public opinions were divided. Since the first sightings of the pair allegedly kissing in a club in February, fans have been vocal about their relationship. Some find them adorable together, while others have concerns about the potential commercialization of their bond, especially with rumors of Benito becoming an ambassador for Jenner’s tequila brand, 818.

In the commercial for Gucci’s new luggage line, Bad Bunny and Jenner confidently strut through an airport, exuding an undeniable sense of style. While it’s safe to assume these two travel in luxury, the ad still received praise for its “slay” factor. However, it’s the hilarious comments on Gucci’s Instagram posts that truly stole the show.

Under Gucci’s posts about the campaign, comments ranged from humorous to eyebrow-raising. One commenter quipped, “Papi, be kareful, the kurse,” while another acknowledged Kris Jenner’s exceptional work ethic, stating, “The devil works hard but mama Kris [Jenner] works harder I see.” Observations about the unrealistic nature of domestic air travel and praise for Benito’s runway walk also made appearances. One comment that struck a chord read, “He kinda ate her up with that walk, to be honest.”

In one particularly memorable comment, a user humorously attributed Benito’s brisk walk to “The Latino urge to arrive first at the gate.” It was a relatable touch that resonated with many.

Another Gucci Instagram post featuring the campaign garnered equal attention. Some users commented on the swift monetization of the relationship, while others pointed out how they had never seen Kendall Jenner smile so much. The phrase “publicity stunt of the year” was tossed around, with opinions divided between those who saw genuine affection and those who viewed it as pure publicity.

One fan passionately defended the pair, declaring, “They are goals, and whoever says otherwise is jealous.” Despite such sentiments, the perception of the relationship being a publicity stunt persisted in some comments.

Amidst all the commentary, many praised Bad Bunny’s presence in the campaign, heralding it as a much-needed representation of someone from the barrio with undeniable flow. In one heartwarming comment, a user wrote, “Benitoooooo representing!!!!! 🇵🇷♥️.”

As the internet continued to dissect the campaign, imaginations ran wild with Jenner’s potential dialogue in the background: “Pappy, can u carry my bags?”

On the X platform, reactions to the Gucci campaign mirrored the intensity seen on other social media platforms. Some hailed it as a “hard launch” for their relationship that exceeded expectations.

While others simply acknowledged that the photos were “fire, you can’t even lie.”

Maybe Bad Bunny was the secret photographer fans were speculating about in Jenner’s recent Instagram post.

Whether it’s admiration for the chemistry between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner or the countless humorous memes it has spawned, there’s no denying that Gucci’s latest campaign has captured the attention of the internet and left its mark on the world of fashion and pop culture.