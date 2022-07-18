Fans Blast Tom Brady Over Controversial Comment About His Kids And Wealth

Tom Brady is already reviled by nearly everywhere that isn’t New England or Florida. He threw more gas on the fire this week when he gave a preposterous answer to a question about fatherhood. Here’s what he had to say, and it’s easy to see why folks are up in arms.

Tom Brady’s Biggest Problem

In an interview with Drive, Brady discussed the challenges of raising their children. He believes the fortune shared by himself and Gisele Bundchen is the hardest thing about raising children. “We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. … We get off a plane and there are people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” Brady says.

The former MVP thinks this distorts his kid’s reality. Brady explains, “That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is. … What can we do about that?’” He and Bündchen still try hard to get their kids to recognize their privilege, but it’s hard.

Nobody Liked That

On the one hand, you could applaud Brady for his honesty. There are about a million different inoffensive answers he could have given to that softball question, but he chose to respond with something that must genuinely bother him.

On the other hand, Forbes has Brady’s net worth at $83.9 million, though some sources have it as high as $250 million. Bünchen is a millionaire in her own right as well. Brady talks about recognizing privilege, but his entire family won’t need to worry about money for generations. Comments like this come straight from the sunken place and alienate Brady that much more from the average American.

Twitter Has A Field Day

Twitter would rip Brady apart for losing a close football game, let alone for flexing how much money his children have. Naturally, users took Brady to task for his comments. One user called him out for being an absent father.

Yeah that whole absentee dad thing too https://t.co/3vR94l5aMQ pic.twitter.com/vj4kVns6UM — Matt (@mtscott02) July 14, 2022

Another jokingly agreed with him.

One user pointed out how preposterous this whole conversation is.

“I’m too rich” is never a problem I’ve heard before. But here we are. https://t.co/ZkntSqcGx0 — Brett DeLawyer, A Deñial Correlatioñ (@_birdsofwar) July 14, 2022

It can’t be easy to teach children the value of money and hard work when they’ll objectively never have to work a day in their life. However, that problem affects maybe .01 of the population. Brady should have just said math homework was hard, but he chose to talk about airport service instead.

