Fans Are Seriously Worried About Wynonna Judd After ‘Bizarre’ CMA Performance

Country singer Wynonna Judd left her fans worried after an “off” performance during the CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

Judd, 59, appeared to be unwell while singing with country newcomer Jelly Roll for a duet of his song, “Need A Favor.”

While singing, Judd clung to Jelly Roll’s shoulder, appearing to grip it tightly for support. The “Love Is Alive” singer’s CMA appearance is among a few concerning performances she’s had since losing her mother, Naomi Judd, to suicide last April. In June, she called singer Shania Twain out for embracing her on stage, coldly telling her, “Don’t touch my hair.”

Fans React To Wynonna Judd’s Odd Performance

After Wynonna Judd and Jelly Roll’s performance aired, CMA Awards show viewers rushed to Twitter to voice their thoughts on Judd’s behavior.

One Twitter user said, “wynonna judd seems like she’s struggling up there,” with a crying emoji.

“Ok, no one is talking about the elephant in the room,” another user said. “What’s wrong with Wynonna Judd? Drunk or unhealthy?”

A fourth user questioned, “Why is Wynonna Judd holding on to Jelly Roll for dear life?”

“Why is Wynonna Judd gripping tf out of Jelly like that… and why is she screaming the words ?” another user asked. “It looks like she doesn’t even know the words! I can’t even …”

Wynonna Judd Is Coming “Clean” With Fans

After noticing fans were concerned about her health after the CMA performance, Judd took to Instagram to address her “bizarre” behavior.

She captioned the post, “Don’t read the comments” they say…”

Instagram

In the video, the singer smiled and said, “I’m just gonna come clean with y’all. I was so freaking nervous. I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him.”

“I could cry right now, but I’m not going to because I’m such a fan of his and he asked me to sing and I said, ‘Absolutely!’ I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that’s the bottom line,” Judd finished.