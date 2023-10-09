Fans Are Disgusted By Kendall Jenner’s Latest Photo Shoot After Spotting This Gross Detail

Don’t go chasing waterfalls, Kendall. Better yet, don’t go stand in waterfalls.

In one of Kendall Jenner’s latest fashion shoots, fans noticed a disgusting detail in the background. The Kardashians star was photographed while doing a shoot with Calvin Klein in New York on Sunday.

In the snaps, the model waded around a fountain with water nearly up to her knees. She wore a black pair of pleated tailored shorts, a black tank top, and a turquoise trench coat.

Kendall, having fun with the light-hearted photo shoot, splashed through the fountain while laughing. Eventually, she sat down on the edge of the fountain to relax.

While the shots are seemingly normal, critics on Reddit had a lot to say about Kendall’s photo shoot location.

“She’s gonna get rotavirus,” one critic replied to the photos.

“Yeah I don’t get how they [Calvin Klein] signed off on this. One cut from shaving or whatever and you can get seriously sick. I doubt they drained and refilled it. Maybe they put some sort of chemical in it. Idk but this photoshoot is unhinged for this reason tbh,” another critic said.

Someone else joked, “As a new yorkian I can confirm I saw a homeless man peeing in this exact pond about 3 and a half years ago.”

One fan of Jenner’s, clearly not a fan of the hate, replied, “She looks like she’s having fun honestly.”

Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny’s Recent Controversy

Kendall’s recent shoot isn’t the first time she’s been in water. Well, hot water, that is.

Over the weekend, a Gucci commercial featuring Jenner and her rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny surfaced, taking the fashion world by storm.

While Gucci only hinted at the meaning of the advertisement in a press release, fans think the advertisement speaks volumes about the duo’s alleged relationship. While some viewers believe Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship is genuine, others believe the duo’s bond is “highly commercialized.”

Whatever Kendall’s relationship status may be, we hope she ditches the NYC waterfalls for her next photo shoot.