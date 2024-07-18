Fandango Founder J. Michael Cline Dead at 64 After Jumping From NYC Hotel

Another tragic death has occurred in a series of unfortunate events this month. J. Michael Cline, the founder of the popular movie ticket website Fandango, has died.

Cline jumped from the top of a New York City building on July 17, according to TMZ. He was 64 years old.

Fandango Founder J. Michael Cline Dies at 64

“J. Michael Cline – founder of movie ticketing app Fandango — has died after leaping from a building in New York City… TMZ has confirmed,” the outlet wrote.

“Law enforcement sources tell us … the entrepreneur jumped from the 20th floor of The Kimberly Hotel in Manhattan, landing in a third-floor courtyard early Tuesday morning.”

Cline Left Suicide Note Before Death

The Fandango Founder’s suicide attempt appears to have been pre-meditated. According to TMZ, Cline wrote a suicide note prior to jumping from the 20th floor of the Kimberly Hotel.

“We’re told he left a suicide note in the room that reads, “So sorry. I can’t explain the pain of f****** up this much. I love you all.” Our sources say he then went out onto the balcony and jumped,” the outlet added.

Cline had several other successful business ventures in addition to Fandango. He also helped found R1 RCM, business insurance firm Insureon, and education solutions business Everspring.

This is a developing story.