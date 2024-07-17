singer-ayres-sasaki-dies-at-35-after-being-electrocuted-on-stage

It’s summertime – which also means it is concert season for many touring artists. Concerts are a chance for said artists to connect with their fans on a more personal level. But one fan interaction that happened in Brazil this past week, led to an unspeakable tragedy for Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki

Sasaki was performing in Salinopolis, Brazil on July 13 when a soaking-wet fan came up to hug him. He was electrocuted by a cable and passed away in a shocking tragedy.

Ayres Sasaki Dead After Electrocution Incident

“Brazilian rocker Ayres Sasaki, 35, died when a fan in soaking-wet clothes hugged him during the concert, leading to the artist suffering an electric shock caused by a cable,” the US Sun reports.

The outlet also reports that it remains unclear how the fan became wet.

Authorities Open Investigation For Late Singer

There is now an ongoing investigation into the 35-year-old singer’s death. The incident occurred at the Solar Motel in Brazil. In a statement released by the hotel, they vowed to fully cooperate in the investigation.

“We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures,” the statement reads.

“We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events.”

Tributes began to pour in after the news of Sasaki’s death. One of his friends, Adriano Freitas described the late singer as “charismatic.”

“(He was) a super charismatic guy, his talent was incredible. He was the best singer and guitarist in Belem,” Freitas said.

“A great friend, very family-oriented, attentive to his friendships, and to those who appreciated his work.”