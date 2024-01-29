fan-photo-reveals-lions-fan-eminem-flipping-double-birds-at-49ers-fans

Multi-platinum rapper Eminem is one of the most famous people from Detroit. He even did the Sunday Night Football introduction for his hometown Lions earlier this month. This came in the wake of the team hosting their first playoff game in 30 years this season.

But for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, Eminem was a visitor. With the game taking place in San Francisco the superstar Rapper was in enemy territory. He responded accordingly. One 49ers fan caught the rapper flipping the double birds at the fans at Levi’s Stadium.

.@Eminem at the game today. Full on mood! pic.twitter.com/LXV2BcGWRr — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) January 29, 2024

Detroit Rapper Reignites Rap Beef

The Detroit Rapper does not appear to be pulling any punches these days. Eminem is known for his ability on the mic and has come out victorious in several rap beefs throughout his career. The “8 Mile,” actor is still trying to add another fellow rapper to his hit list.

On his latest verse on the song Doomsday Pt. 2, the Detroit native aims legendary rapper/producer Benzino. Benzino is also the father of upcoming R&B artist Coi Leray.

“What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe / ‘Go at his neck,’ How the f— is that? / How can I go at something he doesn’t have / Arm so short he can’t even touch his hands / When they’re above his head doin’ jumpin’ jacks,” he said.

G-Unit Rapper Pays Homage to Eminem

Eminem has been featured a lot in the headlines lately. During a recent episode of the popular podcast, the “Joe Budden Podcast,” the multi-platinum rapper was a topic of discussion. During an appearance on the podcast, social media superstar Dr. Umar suggested that Eminem could not be the greatest rapper of all time because he is white.

Rapper Tony Yayo, who is a popular fixture on 50 Cent’s G-Unit label, was quick to come to the Detroit native’s defense.

“I don’t agree with that,” Yayo said via HotNewHipHop.com. “I f*ck with Dr. Umar but I don’t have to agree with everything he says. I don’t agree with that. Eminem is in my top 5 MCs. And that’s not because I’m down with him and not because you got the “Free Yayo” shirt on. It doesn’t have anything to do with that. I was an Eminem fan once I heard ‘Renegade.’ That was it for me. Once I heard him rhyme against Jay.”