Fan-Favorite Country Music Star’s Injuries ‘More Extensive Than Expected’ After Bus Crash

A country star is going to have to do a little more honky tonk healing following a bus crash last month, admitting his injuries are “more extensive than expected.”

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“Country AF” performer Colt Ford was set to play the State Fair of Virginia in Doswell on Sept. 30. However, the event organizers took to Instagram yesterday (Sept. 10) to give fans of the “Farm Life” hitmaker some disappointing news. It seems the shoulder surgery the 56-year-old underwent following his harrowing bus crash in Germany nearly a month ago is taking a bit longer to heal than he’d anticipated.

“Colt recently underwent shoulder surgery, and while he was hoping to be back on stage soon, his doctors have determined his injuries are more extensive than expected,” State Fair of Virginia organizers wrote on Instagram. “On their strong advice, Colt has made the difficult decision to cancel his upcoming show to focus fully on his recovery.”

“We know many fairgoers were looking forward to his performance, and we wish Colt a healthy recovery,” organizers continued. “Our team is actively working to secure a replacement artist and will share additional details as soon as they are available.”

That said, the country star’s fans took to the comments section to lend their support to the “Chicken & Biscuits” performer.

“@coltfordmusic I pray you recover well 🙏❤️🙏,” one fan wrote.

However, at least one performer saw an opportunity to pick up Ford’s microphone where he’d dropped it. “Put me in, Coach 😉,” The Voice season 24 winner Michael Huntley suggested.

Country Star Colt Ford Revealed Bus Crash to Fans Bluntly Last Month

The “Drivin’ Around Song” performer bluntly told fans his tour bus had been in a crash via Instagram last month. Ford, real name Jason Farris Brown, shared a snapshot of his tour bus with a shattered windshield and a busted headlight.

“One minute you’re headed to Germany for a show and prepping for single release,” Ford wrote alongside the damaged bus. “The next thing you know your Bus is in the ditch and you’re getting pulled through a windshield with a broken shoulder by First Responders.“

Ford reassured fans that everyone was in one piece.

“The crew is a little banged up, but we’re all still here,” he added.

Colt Ford performs at Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall on August 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

It’s unclear when Ford plans to return to the stage. His last update on social media was on Aug. 14, informing fans of his shoulder surgery and canceling several shows. Here’s hoping he’s ready to hit the stage ASAP.