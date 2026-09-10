Harry Styles Reveals US Stadium Tour, Makes Big Decision on Ticket Prices

Harry Styles is expanding his “Together Together” tour. In 2027, the singer will visit 12 cities across North America and Europe. And in a first for the artist, his team announced transparent ticket costs.

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Styles announced the new tour dates on Instagram, revealing he will visit cities including Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago, Madrid, Rome and Dublin in 2027. This comes after a successful 2026 tour.

Opening acts for the next leg of the tour include Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Feist and Tears for Fears. He will play venues like the Rose Bowl, Soldier Field, and Wembley Stadium.

Styles’ team took to social media to explain the way ticketing for the new tour would work. He faced a lot of backlash from fans over pricing for the 2026 tour.

“Together, Together is taking measures to be more transparent on pricing for fans. These are the base ticket prices we’ve set, then the total cost with estimated fees and taxes. We can’t wait to see you there,” the Facebook post read.

In a series of graphics, the team explained that “dynamic pricing and platinum pricing will not be utilized on the tour.” They did also make it clear that “artists can only set face value prices.”

Additionally, they shared the “all-in” ticket prices, which include taxes and fees for the ticketing platform. Of course, those are subject to change based on location.

One fan asked, “and where were these prices for NYC?” Another added the prices are “absolutely reasonable for stadiums. cant wait.”