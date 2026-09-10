‘Unexpected Family Emergency’: Country Music Star Postpones Multiple Concerts

Musician Koe Wetzel is rescheduling several of his upcoming concerts to care for his family.

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The country singer took to his Instagram account to share the news.

“Hey y’all — due to an unexpected family emergency back home, I’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule our shows this weekend,” he wrote.

“I hate having to make this call, especially knowing how many of y’all have made plans to come see us. I’m truly sorry for the inconvenience and really appreciate your understanding and support right now.”

The singer didn’t give any additional information about the family issue, or whether or not he would be traveling back to his family.

Comments on the post are turned off, but it has over 18,000 likes and over 200 reposts.

Wetzel shared the rescheduled dates: Wilmington, NC on September 15, Knoxville, TN on October 22, and Greensboro, NC on October 23.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Thank y’all and see you soon!”

Just days before the announcement, Wetzel shared a video compilation of his recent concerts.

“We have been listening to that new record since the day it dropped,” one person says. “Brings back his old self,” another says. “Like his past music whenever he started. And it just really hits home with this new record,” someone else adds.

He captioned the post, “Old dog still bites.”