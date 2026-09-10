Legendary Anime Voice Actor Dies Following Cancer Diagnosis: RIP to Mike McFarland

Mike McFarland, a voice actor who became a fan favorite for his English-language dubs in popular anime shows like One Piece and Fullmetal Alchemist, has died.

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McFarland passed away on Wednesday from brain cancer, Brina Palencia, a friend and fellow voice actor, confirmed to TMZ. Palencia, who had organized a GoFundMe for McFarland after his glioblastoma diagnosis, told the outlet that he died at a Dallas care facility surrounded by family.

Palencia added that friends in the voice-over community visited him over the past several months to “sing him songs and tell him stories to keep his spirits up.”

McFarland’s break in voice acting came in the 1990s, playing the role of Master Roshi (and other characters) on Dragon Ball Z. Per IMDb, he went on to land a series of high-profile anime roles, including Jean Havoc on Fullmetal Alchemist and other projects like One-Punch Man, Attack on Titan and Tokyo Ghoul.

Perhaps his most beloved voice acting work was on the popular anime One Piece as Buggy the Clown. He played the role from 2007 until his passing.

Meanwhile, fans learned of McFarland’s cancer battle last year. He underwent surgery in January 2025, removing a “tennis ball-sized brain tumor.” In August 2025, his diagnosis of glioblastoma was confirmed. A GoFundMe was organized for palliative care going forward.

Tributes Pour in For Beloved Anime Voice Actor Mike McFarland

Of course, the voice acting community was quick to pay tribute to McFarland as news of his death spread.

“I am beyond crushed. Love you Mikie,” Tiffany Vollmer wrote on Facebook before adding, “I am feeling all the feels right. A more enlightened post honoring my friend will come soon. For now RIP to the great Mike McFarland.”

“This one hurts,” Aubrey “Peachy” Sweet wrote on Instagram alongside a candid snapshot. “I’m so grateful I got to know you and have you in my life. I wish we had more time,” she added in part.

“Mike was the one that gave me a chance on voice acting for One Piece back in 2014,” Lee Steinfeld (AKA Pokémon YouTuber Leonhart) wrote on Facebook. “I had submitted my character reel and the very next day, he had reached out wanting me to come into Funimation to do some work. Forever grateful he took the chance on me.

“Forever grateful, the industry and world had someone like Mike in it and will ensure his work and legacy lives on! RIP Mike.”

Mike McFarland was 56.