Stevie Nicks’ Family Suffers Devastating Loss

A little more than a week after mourning the loss of friend Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks was dealt another blow. Her younger brother, Christopher Nicks, has died.

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His death was announced by his daughter, Nixi Parkinson Nicks on Facebook.

“It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of my father, Christopher A. Nicks, early this morning, surrounded by family,” she wrote on September 4.

“Some of you may know that he has spent the last 2.5 years battling a cancer diagnosis, and to some this may come as a shock. If this is news to you, please know it was because he never wanted people to worry about him that he kept this to himself.”

She continued, “I know that he has left his mark on so many people, and this will leave many more than his immediate family with a piece of them missing. I know I speak for my dad when I say that his friends, his lost boys, meant the world to him. Rest easy, Coach. We will see you in Neverland.”

Stevie Nicks has not publicly commented on the death of her brother. But her Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Mick Fleetwood, paid tribute.

“The passing of Chris Nicks has brought so many memories of his amazing life.. much of course was shared connected to Fleetwood Mac,” he said in an Instagram post featuring a picture of Stevie and Christopher.

“His zest for life will be a forever beacon of inspiration !! Chris you will be missed by me and I know the Family of Fleetwood Mac. Peace and love .. Mick Fleetwood.🥁❤️🥁❤️”