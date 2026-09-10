Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Reveals Wild New Hair Color

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter is no longer a teenager! And she’s showing it in a bold way. Dannielynn Birkhead, daughter of Smith and Larry Birkhead, just turned 20.

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To mark the occasion, her dad posted a video on Instagram. In the video, he shared a recent picture of Smith’s only surviving child rocking a bright red bob.

Dannielynn Birkhead (Credit: Instagram / larryanddannielynn)

In another picture, Dannielynn is wearing an all-black grungy outfit with ripped tights and black sunglasses. Birkhead also included two sweet childhood photos for contrast.

“Happy 20th Birthday Dannielynn!❤️ Love, Dad ❤️,” he captioned the post.

“Love the hair!” one person commented.

The bright red hair is just the latest way the young woman is showing off her edgy style as she gets older. Earlier this year, she showed off a blonde bob with black tips during her annual Kentucky Derby appearance.

In interviews during the Barnstable Brown Gala, she told Access Hollywood that her “life’s goal” is to “look like a vampire.” When asked what kind of vampire, she said “Interview with the Vampire modern-ish.”

Birkhead said during the interview that at first he was hesitant about her ‘do, but ultimately he supported his daughter’s choice.

He believes that some of the reason she chooses such drastically different hairstyles is that she’s attempting to distance herself from the blonde bombshell image of her late mom.

“She was cool, and I’m cool,” Dannielynn said of Anna Nicole. Dad agreed, saying that her mom would have approved of her daughter’s new style.