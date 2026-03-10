Famous Rapper Dies Suddenly at 37: Family Confirms Death of Dot Rotten

British MC and rapper Dot Rotten suddenly passed away earlier this month. He was 37 years old.

Rotten’s family confirmed the news to the BBC. Although the circumstances surrounding his death have not been disclosed, online reports indicate that he died while in Gambia.

The rapper, whose real name is Joseph Daniel Joel Ellis-Stevenson, was born in 1988 and was from London. He released his debut studio album, Voices In My Head, in 2013. Prior to that, he released his first self-produced mixtape, This Is the Beginning, in 2007.

Initially using the stage name Zeph Ellis, the rapper later changed to Dot Rotten. He released his second self-produced mixtape, R.I.P. Young Dot, following the name change. He hit the Top 20 with his single “Overload” in 2012.

The rapper once said the song was inspired by his experiences with “major depression.”

“The whole song was free-styled, I didn’t write one word for it,” he explained. “It’s not the song I wanted to come out with, but it’s done a lot, and I appreciate all of the feedback I’ve been getting from it.”

He later did numerous collaborations. Among his guest appearances were Ed Sheeran’s “Goodbye to You” and Mz. Bratt’s “Speeding By.” He also appeared on Cher Lloyd’s “Dub on the Track.”

Dot Rotten Released His Latest Single ‘Psalms For Praize’ Shortly Before His Death

Shortly before his death, Dot Rotten released his single “Psalms for Praize.” The track seemed to highlight his dedication to his career.

“Made mistakes, now I treat my career like a second child,” he sang. “And that’s an oath I stay committed to like a wedding vow.”

Although the song was co-credited to Who’s British? It turns out it was another one of the rapper’s pseudonyms. He also went by Three-Six, The Spirit, Big Dotti, and Terror Child.

He previously told BBC 1Xtra that he could write up to four songs in one day.

“Once I’ve listened to a beat and I’ve written a hook,” the rapper explained. “I’d say the average recording time for that hook to be finished and done is about an hour.”

While he was successful, Rotten never let his fame get the best of him. “I’m very grounded. I try to stay very balanced,” he said. “I have that skill of bringing people together and making things work, and that is what I’m trying to do.”