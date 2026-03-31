Famous DJ Dies of Reported ‘Massive Heart Attack’: DJ Dan Was 57

Daniel Wherrett, the influential house music artist known professionally as DJ Dan, has died at the age of 57.

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His team confirmed his death on March 29, 2026, through social media, describing him as a “genre-defying” pioneer who helped shape American electronic music. He passed the day before. The announcement prompted tributes from across the dance music community, where DJ Dan had built a reputation over decades as a leading figure in the West Coast house scene.

His booking agency, apt Entertainment Ltd uploaded a lengthy tribute to honor Wherrett. They described him as “one of the most beloved, genre-defying, and genuinely influential pioneers in the history of American electronic music.”

“DJ Dan never chased trends. He set them, then moved on before others caught up.”

While representatives did not officially confirm a cause of death, reports citing family members have provided additional details. DJ Dan’s sister, Dora King, stated in a Facebook post that he died after suffering a “massive heart attack.” Multiple outlets have noted that this account has circulated widely, though it has not been formally verified by all official sources.

DJ Dan Failed To Appear At A Scheduled Performance

Concern for Wherrett first arose when he failed to appear at a scheduled performance in Reno, Nevada, shortly before news of his death emerged.

Born in Lacey, Washington, Wherrett became a central force in the development of the West Coast house sound after moving to California in the early 1990s. He co-founded the influential collective Funky Tekno Tribe, which blended house, techno, and breakbeat into a distinctive style that helped define the era.

Over the course of his career, DJ Dan achieved commercial success as well as underground acclaim. His track “That Phone Track” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart, and he released multiple albums, including In Stereo. He also produced remixes for major artists such as Depeche Mode, Janet Jackson, and Lady Gaga.

Known for his energetic performances and eclectic style, DJ Dan performed at major festivals around the world and earned recognition as both an innovator and mentor within the electronic music community.