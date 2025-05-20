Family Wants Answers After Texas Realtor Killed In Act of Violence

A family from Texas wants answers after authorities released a man suspected of killing 28-year-old Ashlee Long on bond. Ashlee’s family is now pushing for a change in the law.

According to a report by FOX 4, Ashlee Long, a Texas realtor, was shot and killed last month on Maine Street. Long was reportedly with a group of friends at a bar on April 5. The outlet explains that police believe the altercation happened at around 2:00 AM when William Kistler, 36, touched a passing vehicle, a white Mercedes. The suspected shooter, Kendrick Finch, 34, allegedly exited the Mercedes, armed with a gun. Kistler allegedly retrieved a firearm from Long’s purse when Finch shot at the pair.

Per the Daily Mail, Kistler reportedly fired three shots. He was injured, and emergency services transported him to a hospital. Long died in the confrontation. Finch fled the scene and allegedly called police and admitted to the shooting a few hours later. The outlet notes that he didn’t turn himself in until April 18. Finch’s defense attorney argues he acted in self-defense.

The Family Is Pushing For A Reform In Texas Bond Laws

During the court hearing, Finch’s attorney reportedly tried to have his bond reduced. The judge refused, but Finch was still able to post the $500,000 bond, prompting Long’s family’s campaign to change the law. In an interview with Fox 4, Long’s stepsister, Gillian Kimber, explained that they know they are in for a long legal battle. “Bond reform is going to be one of those things that, as a family, we are going to stay on this for years. Not only for Ashlee, but for anyone,” Kimber said. She added, “I feel like you shouldn’t be able to murder someone and get out on bail.”

Kimber has also created a website called Justiceforashlee.com. She hopes people will write into the site to push for bond reform. She explained, “The person who shot that bullet is walking the streets, and that’s kind of the problem we’re focused in on this week.”

Per the Daily Mail, police also arrested Kistler on April 5 for unlawful possession of a firearm. The outlet reports that he has multiple previous convictions, including assault causing bodily injury to a family member and violation of a bond or protective order.