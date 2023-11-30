Family Of Minor Involved In Relationship With NBA Star Josh Giddey, Refuses To Cooperate With Police

It was recently revealed that the Oklahoma City Thunder guard had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

TMZ reported that the NBPD released a statement yesterday regarding the Josh Giddey, 21, investigation after rumors of his relationship with a minor possibly under the age of 16.

Rumors intensified after photos and videos of Giddey and the underaged girl from California surfaced on social media.

@JOSHGIDDEY / INSTAGRAM AND @LIVV.COOK / TIKTOK



Officials are actively seeking more information to collect enough evidence to determine their next course of action. As of right now, they will continue to conduct a “fair and thorough” investigation

However, confirming the truth behind the NBA player’s actions faces a hurdle as the alleged teen and her family refuse to cooperate with officials, TMZ Sports says.

According to the outlet, the police are eager to question the minor and her parents to gather additional information related to the social media claims that circulated over the weekend.

Josh Giddey from the OKC thunder with an under-age girl. First video he is talking to her brother. This is Disgusting and this man needs to be punished. We can't let this go under the surface any longer. This needs to be seen. Girl is a junior in high school. pic.twitter.com/gj1LaxRaM0 — ☀️ (@wstgoat7) November 23, 2023

However, there has been a notable lack of cooperation and communication from anyone involved.

Their silence is telling, but proves nothing if we believe in innocence before proven guilty. A lack of cooperation will make things much more difficult for law enforcement to determine any funny business.

The NBA is also “looking into” the matter, but the star player has been present for each game following the allegations.

Giddey was questioned once again on Friday, but opted out of speaking more on the matter. Coach Mark Daigneault also remains tightlipped surrounding questions about Giddey. He did confirm, however, that Giddey will continue to play until further notice.