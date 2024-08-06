family-of-4-missing-after-boat-capsizes-in-frigid-water-during-alaska-vacation

A search by the U.S. Coast Guard is underway for a family of four from Texas after their boat capsized while on an Alaska vacation.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 3 when David Maynard, his wife Mary, and two sons, Colton and Brantley, were sailing near the city of Homer. They were on a 28-foot aluminum boat. However, the boat started taking on water around 7 p.m. local time.

Although the other occupants of the boat were able to get off the capsize boat, the family was unable to escape and ended up in the Alaska water. The Coast Guard began searching in the area around the boat but was unable to find the family.

It was further reported that the waves were at 2 feet and winds were less than 5 knots when the boat capsized. Search efforts by the U.S. Coast Guard continued on Sunday, Aug. 4, but were suspended around 6 p.m. local time.

The Coast Guard’s public affairs specialist Shannon Kearney spoke to KCEN-TV about the situation. “Any time we make a decision to suspend a search and rescue case is a very difficult one to make,” Kearney explained.

“Cases that are suspended, they’re only suspended pending the development of new information,” Kearney continued. “If anything comes to light, any new information that we get, we’re more than happy and willing to go out and continue our search.”

“Our hearts are definitely with the families right now as they grieve,” Kearney added.

No further details about the search have been revealed at this time.

A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up For the Missing Family Following Alaska Boat Capsize Incident

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was created for the loved ones of the missing family following the incident.

Organized by family friend, Tanashea Aviles, the campaign reads, “The Maynards are not just friends, they are family to me and a lot of others.”

After sharing details about the incident, Aviles stated, “The Maynard’s left a huge imprint on many people, from the laughter they brought to us, the love and family-oriented connection they provided, It is indescribable the void that will be left behind but I know if we come together as a family and a community they would know how much they meant to everyone.”

We are asking for prayers and donations if you can,” the campaign notes. “To help with unexpected expenses that the family would have to cover so suddenly.”

The campaign, which sought to raise $10,000, has already surpassed $11,000 from 121 donations.