Family Influencer and Husband Split 1 Year After Tragic Death of Their Child

Katelynn Ordone, mom of Preston “Okay Baby” Ordone, has confirmed that she and her husband Jalen Ordone have divorced.

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Ordone confirmed the split to People after changing her name from Ordone to Norris on social media.

On July 11, Norris shared a post on Instagram addressing the “hard time” she’s having using social media after Preston died at the age of two due to a car accident in 2025.

“It has been 443 days since my baby boy has been in heaven. There have been so many ups and downs, and while I’m still not ready to share everything with the world again just yet, I’ve finally started picking up my phone again and capturing new memories more often,” she wrote.

“Even though it’s still hard, I’m grateful I’ve reached this point because I know that’s what Preston would want. I truly believe he wants his mama to continue finding joy until we meet again someday.”

“So, here’s a new memory I’d like to share with you guys. I hope to keep sharing more as I’m ready. Thank y’all so much for all the love, support, and grace you’ve shown me through all of this.”

The first picture in the carousel shows Norris on a beach. In the next picture, she is taking a selfie with an unidentified man. There is also a picture of him driving a boat.

The influencer first addressed the split on TikTok in September 2025.

She said she’d been “putting off” making the video, but finally decided to be transparent about their relationship. According to Norris, she and Ordone hadn’t been together for “a while.” At the time, they were “still friends” but were “no longer together.”

She explained that both she and her daughter Paisley were in therapy to work on their “healing,” which she said was her “priority.”

In April, she took to TikTok to offer more insight into what caused the split from Ordone. The couple were both involved in the car crash that killed their son. Both suffered injuries, and Katelynn suffered a traumatic brain injury that caused her to not remember the accident.

However, over time, she learned more details. And as she approached the one year anniversary of her son’s death, she revealed that Ordone had lied to her about having epilepsy. Shortly before the crash, he told her he didn’t feel well, and that’s the last thing she remembered.

According to Us Weekly, the couple officially separated less than two months after the accident. Court documents obtained by the outlet showed that she listed their date of separation as June 15, 2025.

In the documents, which were filed in December 2025, she listed that they had not reconciled or lived together since then. The default judgment was denied by a judge in April 2026.