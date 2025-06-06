Famed Singer and Actress Dies ‘Following a Long Illness’: Nicole Croisille Was 88

Nicole Croisille, the French singer best known for her contribution to the soundtrack of the 1966 film A Man and a Woman, has passed away.

Her agent, Jacques Metges, announced the sad news on Wednesday, according to France 24.

Croisille passed away in Paris overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday after a “long illness”, Metges confirmed. “Until the end, she fought with lots of force and courage,” he added.

She was 88.

She was born in 1936 and started dancing on stage at the Paris Opera School when she was just eight years old, according to RFI. Later, she joined the company’s corps de ballet. In the mid-1950s, she auditioned for Marcel Marceau’s mime school and toured the Americas with him. While in Chicago, she discovered a love for jazz and began singing in local clubs.

Croisille gained international acclaim for her contributions to the soundtrack of A Man and a Woman, most notably the solo “Today It’s You.”

During the 1970s, she was also deeply loved in France for several other hits, including “Telephone-moi” (Call Me), “Parlez-moi de lui” (Tell Me About Him), and “Une femme avec toi” (A Woman With You).

She collaborated with well-known lyricists like Pierre Delanoë and Claude Lemesle, which helped her develop a more modern chanson-pop style. She went on to release several successful singles, including Parlez-moi de lui, Une femme avec toi, Téléphone-moi, and J’ai besoin de toi, j’ai besoin de lui. Her version of Le Blues du businessman from the musical Starmania became a radio hit in 1985.

Croisille performed to packed audiences at top French venues like the Olympia, the Bataclan, and the Casino de Paris.

Nicole Croisille Also Had a Prolific Film Acting Career

While exploring pop music, she remained deeply rooted in jazz. In 1987, she collaborated with renowned violinist Didier Lockwood and saxophonists Manu Dibango and Steve Grossman on the album Jazzille. This project led to an impressive national tour, featuring 180 performances across the country.

In 2008, she released the album Bossa d’hiver, inspired by her passion for Brazilian music.

Croisille was also a talented actress. She starred in several films by Claude Lelouch, including Les Uns et les Autres (1981), Il y a des jours… et des lunes (1990), and Les Misérables (1995), as well as in many television productions. In 1992, she fulfilled a lifelong dream by playing the lead role in the American musical Hello, Dolly!.

She continued performing on stage well into her 80s.