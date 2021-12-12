Faith Hill’s Newest Images On Set Of ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off Have Fans Shaken Up

Faith Hill has been cast to star in the prequel to the massive TV hit, Yellowstone called 1883. While fans have only been able to speculate about how the iconic country star may appear on the show, the first images of her in costume have ended up on social media and have only hyped up the excitement of the show even more.

For those who don’t know, 1883 will be a prequel to Yellowstone and will focus on family patriarch James Dutton, who will be played by Hill’s real-life husband and fellow country crooner, Tim McGraw. The story focuses on James bringing his family out west and trying to survive in an ever-changing world.

Faith Hill will be playing James Dutton’s wife, Margaret Dutton. A woman also attempting to find her place as the world changes around her. Many fans are excited to see this couple playing a couple, and now that an image has leaked of Hill in full costume, that excitement seems justified.

As you can see, it is almost difficult to recognize that it’s Hill in the photo, as she really looks the part:

But even when dirtied by the dust bowl, she still manages to have an air of grace and poise to her, truly looking like a woman who has seen a lot in life but is all the stronger for it. We personally can’t wait to see what she brings to the role.

1883 will be premiering on Paramount+ on December 19th, 2021, just in time for Christmas. A gift country fans will definitely love this year.

