Factory Worker, Who Trump Flipped Off, Suspended After Screaming Slur

A factory worker claims he was suspended after screaming a slur at President Donald Trump. The president visited a Ford plant in Michigan on Tuesday. During the trip, someone screamed that he was a “pedophile protector.”

In response, Trump flipped off the factory worker and mouthed twice “f–k you.” The incident has gone viral since then. White House communications director Steven Cheung called the factory worker a “lunatic.”

“A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response,” Cheung said.

According to The Washington Post, the heckler was a 40-year-old United Auto Workers Local 600 line worker at the factory. He came forward as TJ Sabula. Sabula admitted to yelling the insult at the president.

He also said that the factory suspended him from his job. His bosses are conducting an investigation into the incident. But Sabula says he has “no regrets whatsoever.”

“I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity,” he said. “And today I think I did that.”

The insult was in response to late human trafficker Jeffery Epstein. Trump and the Justice Department have been reluctant to release files related to Epstein. The process has been extremely slow to say the least.

There’s also been some speculation about Trump due to his previous friendship with Epstein. The two reportedly had a falling out in 2006, prior to Epstein’s arrest, according to Trump.

Ford has released a statement. The company said it doesn’t condone the remarks against the president.

“We had a great event yesterday and we’re proud of how our employees represented Ford. We’ve seen the clip you’re referring to. One of our core values is respect and we don’t condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities. When that happens, we have a process to deal with it but we don’t get into specific personnel matters,” the automaker said in a statement.