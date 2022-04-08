Is Ezra Miller Gay? What We Know About Their Queer Identity

Ezra Miller has been making headlines following their arrest for harassment and disorderly conduct at a bar in Hawaii. Reports of aggressive behavior and “meltdowns” on movie sets are starting to crop up, leading some to wonder whether the 29-year-old star is having personal issues. While it’s unclear what’s causing their reported outbursts, we do know that Miller is very open when it comes to discussing their sexual orientation. Is Ezra Miller gay or queer? What are their pronouns? Here’s a look at how the Suicide Squad star currently identifies.

Ezra Miller Came Out As Queer In 2012

Back in 2012, Ezra Miller came out as queer in an interview with Out magazine, saying that they believed they were too young to be making long-term relationship commitments. “I have a lot of really wonderful friends who are of very different sexes and genders. I am very much in love with no one in particular,” they explained.

“I’ve been trying to figure out relationships, you know? I don’t know if it’s responsible for kids of my age to be so aggressively pursuing monogamous binds, because I don’t think we’re ready for them. The romanticism within our culture dictates that that’s what you’re supposed to be looking for. Then [when] we find what we think is love—even if it is love—we do not yet have the tools.”

A few years later, in 2018, Miller told the Hollywood Reporter that they used the term “queer” generally and preferred not to adopt a specific label. “I don’t identify. Like, f*ck that,” Miller clarified. “Queer just means no, I don’t do that. I don’t identify as a man. I don’t identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human.”

The Perks of Being a Wallflower star previously stated that they try not to be too rigid when it comes to how people refer to them. “I’m comfortable with all the pronouns,” Miller said in a 2018 cover story with GQ. “I let he/his/him ride, and that’s fine.” However, as of April 2022, their pronouns are they/them/it/ze, according to their Instagram profile.

Miller Is Polyamorous

In addition to being fluid about gender, Miller says they don’t like to conform to societal norms when it comes to romantic and sexual relationships. In a 2018 interview with Playboy, the Justice League performer said they preferred having a group of sexual partners over monogamous couplings.

“I’m trying to find queer beings who understand me as a queer being off the bat, who I make almost a familial connection with, and I feel like I’m married to them 25 lifetimes ago from the moment we meet,” they explained. “And then they are in the squad—the polycule. And I know they’re going to love everyone else in the polycule because we’re in the polycule, and we love each other so much.”

While some people have accused Miller of being outwardly eccentric and unconventional to gain attention, the Flash star says they just like being open and honest about who they are. “People think I’m someone who exaggerates,” they said in their interview with GQ. “I think people tend to associate me as somewhat hyperbolic in my tendencies. I’m actually not so. I try to be very honest.”