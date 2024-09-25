‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Star Eduardo Xol Dead at 58 After Stabbing

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star Eduardo Xol has passed away 1 week after falling victim to a stabbing in California. He was 58.

The stabbing occurred at a Palm Springs apartment complex on September 10, KESQ reported. The Riverside Country Coroner announced that Xol was pronounced dead on Friday at Desert Regional Medical Center.

Officers responded to a call in the area at around 5:45 am and discovered Eduardo Xol, who had suffered “significant injuries consistent with an assault.” Xol reportedly told responding officers that he had been stabbed but did not name his assailant.

First responders rushed the reality star to a nearby hospital where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Suspect Arrested in Connection With Eduardo Xol Stabbing

Since the stabbing, 34-year-old Richard Joseph Gonzales of Cathedral City was arrested. He was initially charged with attempted murder. Since Eduardo Xol’s death, however, Gonzales’ charges were upgraded to murder.

According to PSPD, Gonzales was located and arrested after placing a call to the police himself. He reported that he had suffered an assault the night before. Officers then connected him to the stabbing.

Gonzales remains in John Benoit Detention Center in Indio without bail.

Following the death of Eduardo Xol, his close friend, Richard Pérez-Feria, took to Instagram to pen a touching tribute.

“It’s nearly incomprehensible that I’m writing this post as a goodbye to someone who has been so present, so important in my life,” Pérez-Feria began. “When I first learned that Eduardo Xol had passed, I went numb. It was impossible to process that information as it didn’t square with my thousands of experiences with him.”

“Please don’t ask me how or why at this point…what matters most is who he was: A talented, beautiful, passionate friend, brother, son and partner. The millions of laughs, hopes and secrets we shared remain at the fore of my thoughts.”

“I want to honor my dear friend and celebrate his life as one that mattered to so many. He certainly mattered to me. Sending healing love at this horrific time to his circle of friends and family who loved him so. Sadly, tomorrow isn’t promised. Love each other. Rest in peace, Eduardo.”