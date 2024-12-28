Explosion at Tyson Foods Plant in Georgia Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

A boiler explosion at a Tyson Foods plant in southwest Georgia caused a deadly fire, killing one woman and injuring two others.

Late Thursday night, a wall collapsed onto the cab of an 18-wheeler parked outside the plant, tragically killing the wife of a truck driver who was asleep inside, according to Mitchell County Coroner Robby Willis. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Bajarma Batozhapov from Las Vegas, Willis told The Associated Press.

The Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union, representing 1,600 workers at the plant, announced on Friday that a boiler explosion had occurred. Tyson Foods confirmed it is working closely with local authorities to investigate the cause of the incident. Officials reported that the fire burned for about three hours before being extinguished.

Heavy equipment was needed to clear debris from the truck, and according to Willis, the woman’s body was not recovered until around 2 p.m. on Friday. Her husband was not in the truck at the time and remained unharmed. Willis did not disclose the woman’s cause of death, stating that an autopsy would be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Monday.

Tyson Reaches Out to the Family of the Victims of the Plant Explosion

Meanwhile, in a statement, Tyson reached out to the victims of the fire.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time,” Tyson said in the statement

“Right now, we are still gathering the facts, but ensuring the safety of our team members is our top priority. We are conducting a full investigation into the cause of the fire,” the company added.

Bryce Rawson, spokesperson for the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office, confirmed the fatalities and injuries. However, he declined to provide additional details on Friday afternoon, citing the ongoing investigation.

Located in Camilla, a town of roughly 5,000 residents, the plant stands as the largest employer in Mitchell County. Tyson Foods acquired the facility in 2018 through its $2.16 billion purchase of Keystone Foods. According to the union, the plant primarily manufactures chicken nuggets and fillets, supplying restaurants nationwide.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy down here. Tyson is a major part of that,” Camilla Mayor Kelvin Owens told the AP.

However, Owens pointed out that Tyson meant more to the city than an economic boost.

“Not only are they important to the economy, they’re important to us as people,” Owens explained. “We consider them family, and we’re going to do everything we can to support them during this time.”