experts-fighting-grizzly-bear-problem-with-drones-that-blast-heavy-metal-music

Who would’ve thought that drones would eventually be used to fight off grizzly bears?

Wildlife experts in northern Montana have started using drones as a way to keep bears away from people and ranches in the area. According to the New York Post, the sound of the drone’s propellers can sometimes be enough to scare them, but other times experts have had to be a bit more aggressive in their approach.

Experts have also used drones to talk or yell through. If that doesn’t work, they will occasionally blast heavy metal music through the drone speakers to scare the bears off. According to Cowboy State Daily, grizzly bears have started to repopulate the area.

Dave Kemp, the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Conrad-area grizzly bear management specialist, spoke with the newspaper about the issue and what they’re doing to solve it. He said, “We need to associate that drone activity with human activity, so the bear can make the connection: ‘This drone means people, and I don’t want to have anything to do with it.'”

Drones Also Used To Track Grizzlies Locations

The drones aren’t only used to frighten the bears, experts can also use them to track the bears’ locations. Apparently, the drones are able to pick up a bear’s heat signature, which can help specialists find hidden grizzlies.

Specialists in Wyoming are also taking advantage of this new tool. Dan Thompson, the state’s Game and Fish Large Carnivore Specialist, also spoke with the newspaper about the topic. He said, “We use drones for myriad applications in wildlife, including for grizzly bears.”

He continued to explain, “Generally speaking, they are most useful from a reconnaissance standpoint to determine where a bear is or is not. Much is employed for the sake of human safety, the public, and our crew, which does include hazing.”

On the other hand, the bears could eventually habituate to the drones once they notice that they aren’t a threat. Kemp explained that he tries to switch up his hazing method every now and then for this very reason. He says, “There’s always a thought in the back of my mind to not habituate a bear when I’m trying to haze it to a particular method.”

Kemp also told the newspaper that he only uses the drones as a scare tactic if absolutely necessary. As long as the bears are staying away from people, then there is no need for the drone’s assistance.